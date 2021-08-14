🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Today, I'm going to share an ecommerce dashboard I designed for artwork based business a while ago.
Project Info: Ecommerce Dashboard Design for selling artworks
My Job: My job was to design the Dashboard, Landing Page and Other Internal pages. The project spanned for almost 7 months and I worked on almost all parts of this project directly with the founder. I'll try to share more screens soon.
Thanks🤩