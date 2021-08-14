Good for Sale
TAHOE - Unique Display Typeface

TAHOE - Unique Display Typeface
TAHOE - Unique Display Typeface

$23
TAHOE - Unique Display Typeface

Tahoe is a unique typeface perfect for headlines, big text, branding, logotypes & display usage. This font can be an excellent choice for creating outstanding logos, promotional content, and marketing graphics that can bring uniqueness and freshness at its level best.

The typeface will be perfect for creating unique monograms, logos, and identities with these combinations. Please see the examples shown above to get an idea of the capability of this typeface.

Tahoe comes with Extended Latin character sets including Western European, Central European, and South-Eastern European character sets (total of 281 glyphs).

Tahoe is a single-weight display typeface. The pack contains OTF, TTF as Desktop fonts and optional Web Fonts (all EOT, SVG, TTF, WOFF, WOFF2 formats included) as licensing options.

Font designed by Lis at Fontastica, distributed by Designova.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
