Avatar | Tamara

Post acquaintance💜

My name is Tamara, I live in Russia and I am a free 3D artist who loves everything related to the virtual and 3D world💜

I love to explore new possibilities of this world and constantly want to grow in this area💜

I am also open to new acquaintances and joint projects💜

And here I created myself💜

The program in which the character was created: Blender

Render: Cycles