Avatar | Tamara

Post acquaintance💜
My name is Tamara, I live in Russia and I am a free 3D artist who loves everything related to the virtual and 3D world💜
I love to explore new possibilities of this world and constantly want to grow in this area💜
I am also open to new acquaintances and joint projects💜
And here I created myself💜
The program in which the character was created: Blender
Render: Cycles