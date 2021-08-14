Tamara Tsvetkova

Avatar | Tamara

Tamara Tsvetkova
Tamara Tsvetkova
Hire Me
  • Save
Avatar | Tamara avatar illustration design cycles branding blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender 3d
Avatar | Tamara avatar illustration design cycles branding blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender 3d
Download color palette
  1. for Dribble.png
  2. for Dribble(clay).png

Post acquaintance💜
My name is Tamara, I live in Russia and I am a free 3D artist who loves everything related to the virtual and 3D world💜

I love to explore new possibilities of this world and constantly want to grow in this area💜

I am also open to new acquaintances and joint projects💜

And here I created myself💜

The program in which the character was created: Blender
Render: Cycles

Tamara Tsvetkova
Tamara Tsvetkova
Designer and 3D Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Tamara Tsvetkova

View profile
    • Like