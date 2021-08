Avatar | Tamara

Post acquaintanceđź’ś

My name is Tamara, I live in Russia and I am a free 3D artist who loves everything related to the virtual and 3D worldđź’ś

I love to explore new possibilities of this world and constantly want to grow in this areađź’ś

I am also open to new acquaintances and joint projectsđź’ś

And here I created myselfđź’ś

The program in which the character was created: Blender

Render: Cycles