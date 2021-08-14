Blockbuster Video Website UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The past year with the whole pandemic spoil a lot of things in our lives, I've been really missing the experinece of going to a Blockbuster Video store and picking out some movies, candy, and a bucket of popcorn to brings home and watch with my family. This is how I lived on Friday nights as a kid. Imagine is Blockbuster was to make a comeback with an amazon approach. They would have a small warehouse that would hold movies and consessions. You could place your order online and in 2-3 hours you'll have your movie and popcorn delivered.