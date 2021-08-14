Jacob Olenick

Blockbuster Video Website UI Design

The past year with the whole pandemic spoil a lot of things in our lives, I've been really missing the experinece of going to a Blockbuster Video store and picking out some movies, candy, and a bucket of popcorn to brings home and watch with my family. This is how I lived on Friday nights as a kid. Imagine is Blockbuster was to make a comeback with an amazon approach. They would have a small warehouse that would hold movies and consessions. You could place your order online and in 2-3 hours you'll have your movie and popcorn delivered.

UI Designer @AXS 🎫 Open to Freelance ⤵

