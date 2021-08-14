Rahul Jangid

Profile Card Design

Rahul Jangid
Rahul Jangid
  • Save
Profile Card Design design card pro ui
Download color palette

Hello guys, today I am going to show you how to to create a awesome aurora profile card design, in this article i will create a responsive profile card design with simple aurora background animation using HTML & CSS.

Download Source Code

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Rahul Jangid
Rahul Jangid

More by Rahul Jangid

View profile
    • Like