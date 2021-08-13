Tio Gilang Pratama
BamBank - Digital Bank Dashboard

BamBank - Digital Bank Dashboard app bank dark chart statistic banking digital bank finance uidesign user interface exploration design dashboard ui
Hello Guys

Today i made some dashboard about digital banking called BamBank.
Bambank will help you to manage your money so you can know how much had already spent every month

What do you think about it? give some advice or Show us love! Press "L".

dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

