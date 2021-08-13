Shayla Chaichalad

VURALIA Sci-Fi Logo

Shayla Chaichalad
Shayla Chaichalad
Hire Me
  • Save
VURALIA Sci-Fi Logo story fiction novel sci-fi science fiction illustration design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Commission I did for a sci-fi novel.

Shayla Chaichalad
Shayla Chaichalad
Logo, Branding, and Illustration! :)

More by Shayla Chaichalad

View profile
    • Like