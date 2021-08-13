Ice Cream Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Zero Degree Gelato is a brand based in Saudi Arabia that was looking to get a brand designed. You could describe our brand as : fun, delicious, playful, cheerful, interesting and colourful.
For this project, the whole was to design both our logo and packaging according to our characteristics where we wanted our logo to be responsive - shape-shifting logos that change in size, complexity or even coloir to accommodate and adapt to wherever they are placed and packaging with emphasis on playfulness and colourfulness.