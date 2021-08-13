Splash logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Задача: Разработка фирменного стиля для нового стартапа, компании занимающейся сдачей павербанков в аренду.
Решение: Создать современный, минималистичный логотип используя простые формы.

Task: Development of a corporate identity for a new startup, a company engaged in renting out power banks.
Solution: Create a modern, minimalistic logo using simple shapes.

Vyacheslav Lipin — Graphic Designer
Email: slav.lipin@yandex.ru

2021

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
