Kayla Sharp

2020 College of Education Impact Report

Kayla Sharp
Kayla Sharp
  • Save
2020 College of Education Impact Report print design branding design college of education education university of florida foil uf report
2020 College of Education Impact Report print design branding design college of education education university of florida foil uf report
2020 College of Education Impact Report print design branding design college of education education university of florida foil uf report
2020 College of Education Impact Report print design branding design college of education education university of florida foil uf report
Download color palette
  1. Impact-Report-2020_4.jpg
  2. Impact-Report-2020_1.jpg
  3. Impact-Report-2020_3.jpg
  4. Impact-Report-2020_2.jpg

This direct mail is our largest and most important publication each year. We use this design to influence perceptions and shift our rankings by sending the final document to college deans, legislators, and other key stakeholders.

Kayla Sharp
Kayla Sharp
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kayla Sharp

View profile
    • Like