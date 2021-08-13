Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yelizaveta V.

Isometric room

Yelizaveta V.
Yelizaveta V.
  • Save
Isometric room figma isometric illustration
Download color palette

This is my first isometric illustration done in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Yelizaveta V.
Yelizaveta V.

More by Yelizaveta V.

View profile
    • Like