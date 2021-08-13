🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cartoon carnivorous plant.
Colorful illustration of attacking cartoon carnivorous plant. Unique design, Halloween clipart.Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
-------------------------------------------
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.
-------------------------------------------
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1540137-cartoon-carnivorous-plant
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/6pyaNj
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3994390-cartoon-carnivorous-plant
ArtStation: https://artstn.co/m/3Y2dL
Gumroad: https://andreykeno.gumroad.com/l/bUryP