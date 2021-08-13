vikum

Start your business| Business profile template

vikum
vikum
  • Save
Start your business| Business profile template social media posts 3 folding flyer business profile flyer branding banners graphic design
Download color palette

I used adobe photoshop and adobe illustrater for this design. Here my intention was to give a basic awareness about the business. I used a color palette according to the branding of the company. Basically this is a template for showcase my clients

vikum
vikum

More by vikum

View profile
    • Like