Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jakub Pilejczyk

Really Happy Soul

Jakub Pilejczyk
Jakub Pilejczyk
  • Save
Really Happy Soul brand mark visual identity minimal relaxation happy typography clean branding vector logo creative design
Download color palette

Logo for a place of relaxation and quiet music.

Jakub Pilejczyk
Jakub Pilejczyk

More by Jakub Pilejczyk

View profile
    • Like