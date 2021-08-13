Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Final Project - Logotype for the Brand Zuzka

Final Project - Logotype for the Brand Zuzka
For my university final project, I've created a brand identity for a Slovakian restaurant called Zuzka. The brand had to express the main characteristics of this restaurant which were: authenticity, hospitality, traditional, healthy food, like grandma's. For this purpose I've created the mascot of a welcoming Slovakian granny called Zuzka.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
