Anastasia Belousova

Bouquets of dried flowers Online store

Anastasia Belousova
Anastasia Belousova
  • Save
Bouquets of dried flowers Online store bouquet webdesign website concep figma uiux dribbble dribbble best shot e-commerce dried flowers flower homepage daily webdesign ui design
Download color palette

Hello, everyone!

This is first page for an online store of a flower workshop.

Full project on Behance

I would be grateful for you ❤️

Anastasia Belousova
Anastasia Belousova

More by Anastasia Belousova

View profile
    • Like