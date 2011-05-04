Amanda Tennant

SFG Final!

SFG Final! td illustration summer print
Finally the 10,000 copies got printed, mailed and leftovers arrived today! If you want to see the other illustrations inside check it out on Issuu. http://issuu.com/tahoedonnernews/docs/summerfunguide_2011

Posted on May 4, 2011
