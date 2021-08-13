Reijo Palmiste

Crayon Cannon

Crayon Cannon vickers machine gun gun candy color candy contrast colorful color design diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Here's the Dribbble-ized version of the Vickers from yesterday.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

