👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Heeeyo! Let's check our new show together!
This is a live-stream-shopping app where users can buy the stuff during the auction. Look at the shot now: what can you see?
🦹 Categories of goods
👀 Popular streams
💥 Specific moment of the stream
The main app feature is live stream. Users can show, sell, buy, and just enjoy in real time. The wonder of live-stream-shopping! 😉
The accent color is violet — the color of space, unearthly adventures, and calmness. Main colors are blue & white.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
BTW, we've recently done a live-stream-shopping app. Tap here to know more!
Created by Alexander Lopatin