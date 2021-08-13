Purrweb UI

Live Stream Shopping App

Heeeyo! Let's check our new show together!

This is a live-stream-shopping app where users can buy the stuff during the auction. Look at the shot now: what can you see?

🦹 Categories of goods
👀 Popular streams
💥 Specific moment of the stream

The main app feature is live stream. Users can show, sell, buy, and just enjoy in real time. The wonder of live-stream-shopping! 😉

The accent color is violet — the color of space, unearthly adventures, and calmness. Main colors are blue & white.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

BTW, we've recently done a live-stream-shopping app. Tap here to know more!

Created by Alexander Lopatin

