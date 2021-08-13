Vika Gerasina

Product card

Vika Gerasina
Vika Gerasina
  • Save
Product card vintage retro bagpacks shop store catalog product card ui website webdesign
Download color palette

Product card for online store of bagpacks. Retro and travel atmosphere: stiched lether turn into dotted lines, post stamp shapes for traveling mood, warm, vintage and natural colours.

Please, click the link to take a look at the whole project on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Vika Gerasina
Vika Gerasina

More by Vika Gerasina

View profile
    • Like