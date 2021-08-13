Banking App: Monola

The final project which is the result of teamwork. Consists of UI/UX Designer, Frontend Developer, Backend Developer, Android Developer, and Quality Assurance.

With the theme “Gamification in Banking: How Banks Make Their Apps Engaging”, creating a prototype banking application that is able to attract users' attention without losing its essence.

Project work is carried out for 3 Sprints, and the products are mobile and website apps.

Monola is packaged to make the user experience more fun, saving while keeping a cute pet.

The application prototype was presented at the Final Showcase event.

