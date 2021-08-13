Rachmalin D.

Banking App: Monola

Rachmalin D.
Rachmalin D.
  • Save
Banking App: Monola case study pet gamification banking app ui design app design web design vector logo illustration responsive website website branding mobile design ux ui design
Download color palette

The final project which is the result of teamwork. Consists of UI/UX Designer, Frontend Developer, Backend Developer, Android Developer, and Quality Assurance.

With the theme “Gamification in Banking: How Banks Make Their Apps Engaging”, creating a prototype banking application that is able to attract users' attention without losing its essence.

Project work is carried out for 3 Sprints, and the products are mobile and website apps.

Monola is packaged to make the user experience more fun, saving while keeping a cute pet.

The application prototype was presented at the Final Showcase event.

Check my full profile -> https://rachmalind.wixsite.com/portfolio

Behance: https://www.behance.net/rachmalind
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachmalind/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachmalind/

Rachmalin D.
Rachmalin D.

More by Rachmalin D.

View profile
    • Like