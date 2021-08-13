Jay

Luxury online shopping

Jay
Jay
  • Save
Luxury online shopping modernui mobileui appconcept uidesigner creative minimal ux ui mobileapp home onboarding app shopping luxury
Download color palette

Hello folks, what's up with you?

Here is the my exploration for the Luxury online shopping app UI Concept.

Please share your feedback within the comment section it would be really appriciated.

Reach me out:
Gmail: jashpatel666@gmail.com
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/jay.uix/

Jay
Jay

More by Jay

View profile
    • Like