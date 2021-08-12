Deathless brush font

Deathless is a new modern brush font with an irregular base, contemporary design approach, naturally handcrafted and suitable for use in title designs such as clothing, invitations, book titles, stationery designs, quotes, branding, logos, T-shirts, packaging designs, posters and more. letters, as well as multilingual support, numbers, punctuation marks, this font only provides uppercase.

https://graphicriver.net/user/aldi_ramdan/portfolio