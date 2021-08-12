Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gahouray Dukuray

sur mesure - your pocket tailor

Gahouray Dukuray
Gahouray Dukuray
  • Save
sur mesure - your pocket tailor ux shopping fashion user interface design user experience design ui design app
Download color palette

sur mesure is a mobile app that can aid in a better online clothes shopping experience for users by calculating accurate sizes in clothing. Using the camera on their smartphones, users can get measurements of their bodies without needing to pull out measuring tape.

Read the full case study here: https://www.gahd.design/sur-mesure

Gahouray Dukuray
Gahouray Dukuray

More by Gahouray Dukuray

View profile
    • Like