Rexx DeMarzio

Austin vintage travel poster

Rexx DeMarzio
Rexx DeMarzio
Hire Me
  • Save
Austin vintage travel poster austin texas texas austin vintage poster vector illustration illustration vector art vector poster design poster thick lines hipster travel poster
Download color palette

Here is the second vintage inspired travel poster in my "Hipster Towns" series, this time for the city of Austin, Texas. While I have yet to visit Austin, I found a lot of great hipstery things to do there in my research: outdoor art installations, craft breweries, quirky curio shops, great Mom & Pop eateries, and lots of parks. They share a similar catchy unoffical city slogan with Portland, Oregon (which I will be making a poster for soon), "Keep Austin Weird". Hope everyone is enjoying these posters. Stay tuned for more.

If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

Rexx DeMarzio
Rexx DeMarzio
Multi-faceted freelance graphic designer.
Hire Me

More by Rexx DeMarzio

View profile
    • Like