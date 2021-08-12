Austin vintage travel poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is the second vintage inspired travel poster in my "Hipster Towns" series, this time for the city of Austin, Texas. While I have yet to visit Austin, I found a lot of great hipstery things to do there in my research: outdoor art installations, craft breweries, quirky curio shops, great Mom & Pop eateries, and lots of parks. They share a similar catchy unoffical city slogan with Portland, Oregon (which I will be making a poster for soon), "Keep Austin Weird". Hope everyone is enjoying these posters. Stay tuned for more.
If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.