Austin vintage travel poster

Here is the second vintage inspired travel poster in my "Hipster Towns" series, this time for the city of Austin, Texas. While I have yet to visit Austin, I found a lot of great hipstery things to do there in my research: outdoor art installations, craft breweries, quirky curio shops, great Mom & Pop eateries, and lots of parks. They share a similar catchy unoffical city slogan with Portland, Oregon (which I will be making a poster for soon), "Keep Austin Weird". Hope everyone is enjoying these posters. Stay tuned for more.

