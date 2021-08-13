Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hobnob Invite Creation

I worked on this app and with this amazing team for about 3 years and I loved every minute of it. This specific flow is all about designing invitations that can be sent my text message.
During my time there not only did I help to design interfaces like this but I also art directed and produced dozens of the fun video invitations you will find in the app. Check it out Hobnob

