Blue Corp. - Hiring App

There are a lot of Job Search apps or websites in the market right now for job finders to search for jobs, but this app is mainly targeted towards the employers for the search of perfect candidates for the vacant job positions in their organisation.
This is a project which I designed for a friend of mine wanting to develop an application like this, hope you like it.
Looking for your feedback in the comment section. 🤞🏻