skinsta - Mobile Skin Analyzer App

skinsta is a mobile skincare app that curates a list of skincare products from a selfie taken by users.

The camera on a smartphone is transformed into a microscope that assesses issues related to the skin. With the image taken, skinsta can curate a list of top-rated product recommendations that target specific skin needs.

Read full case study here: https://www.gahd.design/skinsta

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
