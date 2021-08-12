skinsta - Mobile Skin Analyzer App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
skinsta is a mobile skincare app that curates a list of skincare products from a selfie taken by users.
The camera on a smartphone is transformed into a microscope that assesses issues related to the skin. With the image taken, skinsta can curate a list of top-rated product recommendations that target specific skin needs.
Read full case study here: https://www.gahd.design/skinsta