Te Hana Goodyer

Send money to a friend with ease ✅

Te Hana Goodyer
Te Hana Goodyer
  • Save
Send money to a friend with ease ✅ kids eduacgion explainer video after effects motion money transfer app mobile animation design fintech flat design simple paysend hanateh 2d illustration
Download color palette

Send money to a friend quick, easy and for low-cost! ✅

Re-purposing video content for Dribbble as a nice way to share creative storytelling through animation.

Find more out: https://paysend.com

Te Hana Goodyer
Te Hana Goodyer

More by Te Hana Goodyer

View profile
    • Like