Ecommerce Booking Wizard

Ecommerce Booking Wizard modern ux ui design wizard booking ecommerce landing page user interface design modern intergace webapp web app design web app homescreen homepage ux design ui clean
Today I'm sharing a project which I completed a while ago for a Painting Company. I can't share most of the screens related to this project directly so I trying to share a modified version. Please let me know how it looks?

Project: UI/UX Design for a Painting Company to design a Cost Estimation Wizard which allows users to book a painting job from the comfort of their homes.

My Part: My part was to understand the client's need and design a easy to use minimalistic user flow which allows users to request/book a painting job. Initially we worked only on the web app so I'm sharing these first. These screens aren't exactly the same since I had to change a few things here and there but the 👍🏼general flow/layout is same.

I've also worked on the landing page and the internal pages so eventually I'll be sharing those too along with the prototype.

Thanks for reading and watching. 🤟🏼

