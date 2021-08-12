Ecommerce Booking Wizard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Today I'm sharing a project which I completed a while ago for a Painting Company. I can't share most of the screens related to this project directly so I trying to share a modified version. Please let me know how it looks?
Project: UI/UX Design for a Painting Company to design a Cost Estimation Wizard which allows users to book a painting job from the comfort of their homes.
My Part: My part was to understand the client's need and design a easy to use minimalistic user flow which allows users to request/book a painting job. Initially we worked only on the web app so I'm sharing these first. These screens aren't exactly the same since I had to change a few things here and there but the 👍🏼general flow/layout is same.
I've also worked on the landing page and the internal pages so eventually I'll be sharing those too along with the prototype.
Thanks for reading and watching. 🤟🏼