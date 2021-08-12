Outshift
Outshift Agency

Project Feedback

Outshift
Outshift Agency
Outshift for Outshift Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Feedback collaboration social network ux ui mobile marketing landing page homepage portfolio activity feed comments design feedback client teams dashboard app web
Download color palette

Here's a section of the app where teams can communicate with the client by using the built-in feedback tool. For this presentation I used a design made by a good friend @Ali. Check out his portfolio also. 😄

Outshift Agency
Outshift Agency
Fully remote digital design agency.
Hire Us

More by Outshift Agency

View profile
    • Like