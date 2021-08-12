Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vitaly Astashkin

Toyota Bank • Redesign | Тойота Банк • Редизайн

Vitaly Astashkin
Vitaly Astashkin
  • Save
Toyota Bank • Redesign | Тойота Банк • Редизайн toyota bank redesign ux ui
Download color palette

Toyota Bank • Redesign | Тойота Банк • Редизайн
• • •
Full project → https://www.behance.net/gallery/124834587/Toyota-Bank-Redesign-tojota-bank-redizajn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Vitaly Astashkin
Vitaly Astashkin

More by Vitaly Astashkin

View profile
    • Like