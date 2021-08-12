Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashkan Shahrokh

The Flute Player

Ashkan Shahrokh
Ashkan Shahrokh
  • Save
The Flute Player animate rotoscoping motion graphics animation illustration
Download color palette

This is the beginning stage of my most recent project that you can the full-length footage here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7y6FQZGsCKw

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Ashkan Shahrokh
Ashkan Shahrokh

More by Ashkan Shahrokh

View profile
    • Like