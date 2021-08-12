Art Malquisto

Rhyzin Dashboard

branding crypto stocks investment trading fintech ux design ui design uiux
COLLABORATIVE WAY OF TRADING AND INVESTING

Rhyzin is a community led platform that allows users to manage all their investments in one place. Users can anonymous publish their portfolio and investment decisions for others to learn. In addition, Rhyzin has an inbuilt forum where users can vote with real dollars - the bigger your portfolio the more voting power you have.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
