Rhyzin Dashboard

COLLABORATIVE WAY OF TRADING AND INVESTING
Rhyzin is a community led platform that allows users to manage all their investments in one place. Users can anonymous publish their portfolio and investment decisions for others to learn. In addition, Rhyzin has an inbuilt forum where users can vote with real dollars - the bigger your portfolio the more voting power you have.
