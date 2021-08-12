Rebecca Ramos
XCOM - Shogun's First Virtual Conference

XCOM - Shogun's First Virtual Conference event conference branding ecommerce saas
Really excited to start sharing some designs our team has been working on for XCOM, Shogun's first virtual conference championing exceptional ecommerce.

Here's a look at the main landing page, balancing the robust context of headless commerce and complex ecommerce setups with abstract, geometric visual language that speaks to building and layering.

Had a blast collaborating with our awesome team on the branding, web, and ad properties for this and can't wait to share more of this project over the next couple of weeks!

Check out the live page here 🎉

Team makin' the dream work: Hillary Degenkolb, Reggie Thomas Jr., Gabi Robins

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
