Rachel Geistfeld

TruHelp Logo

Rachel Geistfeld
Rachel Geistfeld
  • Save
TruHelp Logo ui logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a group project called TruHelp - an app that encourages people to donate more, and rewards them with points for each donation.

TruHelp brings action to good intentions.

To me, the combination of a hand and heart perfectly encapsulates this, and by experimenting with different hand/heart placements, I developed our logo: a hand placed directly over a heart, palm facing outward like it’s ready to help.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Rachel Geistfeld
Rachel Geistfeld

More by Rachel Geistfeld

View profile
    • Like