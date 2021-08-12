TruHelp Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Logo design for a group project called TruHelp - an app that encourages people to donate more, and rewards them with points for each donation.
TruHelp brings action to good intentions.
To me, the combination of a hand and heart perfectly encapsulates this, and by experimenting with different hand/heart placements, I developed our logo: a hand placed directly over a heart, palm facing outward like it’s ready to help.