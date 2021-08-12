Piotr Krężelewski

Daily UI 019 • Leaderboard

Piotr Krężelewski
Piotr Krężelewski
  • Save
Daily UI 019 • Leaderboard ux sith jedi ranking lucasfilm baby yoda mobile ui mobile app design movies 019 dailyui 019 leaderboard daily 100 challenge daily ui 19 dailyui 19 dailyuichallenge dailyui star wars filmweb imdb
Download color palette

👋 Howdy, Dribbblers !
I just finished Daily UI Design Challenge #019 • Leaderboard.

🚀 Do you have any project that needs to be done?
I'm open to projects related to user experience, user interface design, including the development of a website in Webflow.
👀 Also see my website : kpwebdesign.com
__

🙏 Thanks for watching! Let's connect
Linkedin · Behance

Piotr Krężelewski
Piotr Krężelewski

More by Piotr Krężelewski

View profile
    • Like