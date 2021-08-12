Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sanskar

Plant UI

sanskar
sanskar
  • Save
Plant UI vector figma designing shopping plant dailyux dailyui motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Hi
this is PLANT UI
made in figma
feel free to correct me
hope u all like it
.
gmail - sanskarsharma1001@gmail.com

sanskar
sanskar

More by sanskar

View profile
    • Like