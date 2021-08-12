ERION ARTWORK

Cartoon Tree

Cartoon Tree white render 3dmodelling model blender 3d tree cartoon erionartwork artwork erion
Cartoon Tree that I made in 2021 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Blender 2.9X: Modelado y texturizado enfocado a videojuegos” in Udemy. With this exercise I learned another bit of how Blender works. I rendered it with ray tracing from different angles in Blender, hope you like it! :D

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
