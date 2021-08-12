Chrissie

Hank's Downtown Dive Branding

Chrissie
Chrissie
Hire Me
  • Save
Hank's Downtown Dive Branding neon sign beach vibe retro bar logo restaurant logo flying dog dog vector handdrawn typography branding handlettering design illustration logo restaurant bar
Download color palette

Hank’s Downtown Dive is a neighborhood bar and restaurant in Cary, North Carolina. When the owners approached me about the logo design, they knew exactly what they wanted: to feature the flying alter-ego of their dog, Henry (aka Hank) with a retro beach vibe script. Cheers!

Chrissie
Chrissie
Illustrator & Designer
Hire Me

More by Chrissie

View profile
    • Like