Roxie rossa Font

Roxie rossa Font
Introducing the new Roxie rossa Ligature Serif!!! Roxie rossa is a modern and elegant serif font. This font is modern and nostalgic and is perfect for logos, magazines, social media. It's matched and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who need a touch of elegance, style, classy, ​​chic and modernity to your designs, this font was created for you!

Roxie rossa is built with OpenType features and includes ligatures, alternatives, numbers, punctuation, and also supports other languages.

