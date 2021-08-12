Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MegaFon retail

MegaFon retail comercial project branding people illustration for brand 2d animation vector illustration flat art vector art flat illustration animation
The illustrations were created for the animation that told about the new uniform for the employees. All illustrations and animations were created by me.

