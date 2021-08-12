Garett

Concept Helmet

Concept Helmet design blender cad modeling 3d 3d art star wars armor mech animation world design sci-fi concept design sci-fi concept design helmet
This was a personal challenge to model a helmet that could be used for a variety of different purposes. This helmet is a photo-realistic 3D asset that can be used in photography, video games, VR and film.

