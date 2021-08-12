Travel App

Hello Dribbblers🔥,

While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. This is my exploration of travel application design. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Design: Figma🎨

Photos: Unsplash

Illustration: Freepik

