Travel App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers🔥,
While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. This is my exploration of travel application design. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.
Design: Figma🎨
Photos: Unsplash
Illustration: Freepik
Hope you enjoyed it!❤️
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.