Rohan Kumar

Travel App

Rohan Kumar
Rohan Kumar
  • Save
Travel App graphic design uidesign uxdesign flat vector userinterface branding minimal webdesign mobileappui ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers🔥,

While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. This is my exploration of travel application design. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Design: Figma🎨
Photos: Unsplash
Illustration: Freepik

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Rohan Kumar
Rohan Kumar

More by Rohan Kumar

View profile
    • Like