Lauren Staser

Mermom Graphic Novel Page

Lauren Staser
Lauren Staser
  • Save
Mermom Graphic Novel Page graphic novel childrens illustration design illustration
Download color palette

A peek at a graphic novel page created for Make Art That Sell's Assignment Bootcamp course! Loved creating this so much!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Lauren Staser
Lauren Staser

More by Lauren Staser

View profile
    • Like