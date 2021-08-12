Chaithanya

Plantypus - In Motion

Chaithanya
Chaithanya
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers👋🏻

This is a concept website designed to sell rare plants. [Made in Figma]

This project is a part of Speedy UI Challenge.
Link here: https://bit.ly/37AXCJn

Thanks for Dribbbling! ❤️

Available for New Projects!

Email : chaithanya.reddy195@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Chaithanya
Chaithanya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Chaithanya

View profile
    • Like