Butho Celeng at destroyed Alas Roban

Butho Celeng in pixelated style with size: 240p x 160p.

Butho Celeng is giant (Butho) caharcter with head of wild boar in Javanese puppet show, wayang. However, in fact the wild boar (Celeng) during the Dutch occupation of Java was a symbol of resistance. In this image Butho Celeng is a symbol of how destroyed the nature in which he lives due to human industrial activities.