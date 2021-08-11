Butho Celeng at destroyed Alas Roban

Trending designs to inspire you
Butho Celeng in pixelated style with size: 240p x 160p.
Butho Celeng is giant (Butho) caharcter with head of wild boar in Javanese puppet show, wayang. However, in fact the wild boar (Celeng) during the Dutch occupation of Java was a symbol of resistance. In this image Butho Celeng is a symbol of how destroyed the nature in which he lives due to human industrial activities.