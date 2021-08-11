Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Butho Celeng at destroyed Alas Roban

minimal design graphic design illustration pixelart pixel
Butho Celeng in pixelated style with size: 240p x 160p.
Butho Celeng is giant (Butho) caharcter with head of wild boar in Javanese puppet show, wayang. However, in fact the wild boar (Celeng) during the Dutch occupation of Java was a symbol of resistance. In this image Butho Celeng is a symbol of how destroyed the nature in which he lives due to human industrial activities.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
