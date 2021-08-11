Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nisha Anderson

Corgi Stickers

Corgi Stickers sticker dog puppy corgi stickers 2d vector illustration graphic design design
I designed these Corgi Hypebeast Stickers for a friend/client. Here is the initial designs and final sticker product. Go follow them on Instagram @beebothecorgi!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Hello World. I am a Designer.

