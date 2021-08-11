Hero Minimal BW

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys 👋
Here's a Hero Simple exploration
What do you think? let me know your thoughts 🔥
And don't forget to press "L" or push "love" if you like it 💕
You can download Freebies on : https://linktr.ee/unistudioteam
👋 Let's chat! unistudioteam@gmail.com