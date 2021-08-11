Milan - Serif Font Family

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Milan – A Serif Font Family
Milan is a package that will makes you super happy. We offer you a very best choice to coloring your branding or project. With this family you will get many options of weight to maximize your designs with stylish fonts. This serif font family made in uppercase and lowercase that easy on the eyes and nice to look while it’s also easy to read. The font is an excellent choice to ensure a great font match for your designs and projects! It also perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.
Include 7 different weight fonts (otf/ ttf/ woff) :
Milan Thin
Milan Extra Light
Milan Light
Milan Regular
Milan Medium
Milan Semi Bold
Milan Bold
Features :
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
This Font Support Language:
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Embu, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalaallisut, Kalenjin, Kamba, Kikuyu, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Meru, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romanian, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Walser, Zulu
Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13389/milan.html
For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/milan-serif-font/