Good for Sale
Din Studio

Milan - Serif Font Family

Din Studio
Din Studio
Milan - Serif Font Family

Milan - Serif Font Family

Milan – A Serif Font Family

Milan is a package that will makes you super happy. We offer you a very best choice to coloring your branding or project. With this family you will get many options of weight to maximize your designs with stylish fonts. This serif font family made in uppercase and lowercase that easy on the eyes and nice to look while it's also easy to read. The font is an excellent choice to ensure a great font match for your designs and projects! It also perfect to create amazing headings, logos, menus, social media graphics, and many more.

Include 7 different weight fonts (otf/ ttf/ woff) :
Milan Thin
Milan Extra Light
Milan Light
Milan Regular
Milan Medium
Milan Semi Bold
Milan Bold
Features :
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

This Font Support Language:
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Embu, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalaallisut, Kalenjin, Kamba, Kikuyu, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Meru, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romanian, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Walser, Zulu

Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13389/milan.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/milan-serif-font/

